Tulane hosts Tulsa following James' 30-point showing

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-9, 0-2 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (8-5, 1-1 AAC) New Orleans; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tulane -13.5; over/under is 153.5 BOTTOM LINE: Tulane plays the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Sion James scored 30 points in Tulane’s 96-89 victory over the Memphis Tigers. The Green Wave have gone 6-1 at home. Tulane averages 79.8 points and has outscored opponents by 7.1 points per game.

The Golden Hurricane are 0-2 against AAC opponents. Tulsa is 2-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Forbes averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Green Wave, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Kevin Cross is shooting 49.3% and averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games for Tulane.

Sam Griffin is averaging 15 points for the Golden Hurricane. Bryant Selebangue is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Tulsa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 5-5, averaging 77.5 points, 27.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 2-8, averaging 63.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

