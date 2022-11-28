Tulane hosts UL Monroe following Baffuto's 20-point game

UL Monroe Warhawks (2-5) at Tulane Green Wave (4-2)
The Green Wave have gone 3-0 at home. Tulane leads the AAC averaging 78.7 points and is shooting 47.4%.
The Warhawks are 0-3 in road games. UL Monroe is 2-2 against opponents with a winning record.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Cook is shooting 75.0% and averaging 23.0 points for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers for Tulane.
Tyreke Locure is averaging 13 points and two steals for the Warhawks. Jamari Blackmon is averaging 10.7 points for UL Monroe.
