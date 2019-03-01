Tulane (4-23, 0-15) vs. Temple (20-8, 10-5)

Liacouras Center, Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple looks to extend Tulane’s conference losing streak to 19 games. Tulane’s last AAC win came against the South Florida Bulls 79-68 on Feb. 24, 2018. Temple lost 81-73 to Memphis on Tuesday.

TEAM LEADERS: Temple’s Shizz Alston Jr. has averaged 19 points and 5.1 assists while Quinton Rose has put up 16.1 points and 2.2 steals. For the Green Wave, Caleb Daniels has averaged 15.9 points and 5.1 rebounds while Samir Sehic has put up 11.6 points and 7.7 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Alston has made or assisted on 52 percent of all Temple field goals over the last five games. Alston has accounted for 38 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Tulane is 0-21 when scoring fewer than 76 points and 4-2 when scoring at least 76.

TWO STREAKS: Tulane has dropped its last nine road games, scoring 64.7 points and allowing 81 points during those contests. Temple has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 82.3 points while giving up 70.

DID YOU KNOW: The Temple offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.8 percent of its possessions, which is the 19th-lowest rate in the country. The Tulane defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15 percent of all possessions (ranked 347th among Division I teams).

