PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Christion Thompson, K.J. Lawson and Nic Thomas have collectively scored 50 percent of Tulane’s points this season and 61 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Temple, Quinton Rose, Nate Pierre-Louis and Alani Moore II have scored 52 percent of the team’s points this season, including 69 percent of all Owls points over their last five.

AD

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Rose has accounted for 41 percent of all Temple field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 34 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

AD

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Tulane is 6-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 61 or fewer points, and 4-13 when opponents exceed 61 points. Temple is 8-0 when holding opponents to 62 points or fewer, and 4-11 on the year when teams score any more than 62.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Green Wave are 6-0 when they hold opposing teams to 61 points or fewer and 4-13 when opponents exceed 61 points. The Owls are 8-0 when they hold opponents to 62 points or fewer and 4-11 when opponents exceed 62 points.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: Tulane has made 8.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among AAC teams. The Green Wave have averaged 9.7 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com