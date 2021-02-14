Kevin Cross had 13 points for Tulane (9-8, 4-8 American Athletic Conference).
Justin Brown had 16 points for the Bulls (7-7, 3-5). David Collins added 10 points. Castaneda had six assists.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.