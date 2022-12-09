Tulane plays Buffalo

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Buffalo Bulls (5-4) vs. Tulane Green Wave (5-3) Atlanta; Saturday, 11:30 a.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Tulane Green Wave square off against the Buffalo Bulls in Atlanta, Georgia. The Green Wave are 5-3 in non-conference play. Tulane ranks eighth in the AAC shooting 32.3% from downtown, led by Jalen Cook shooting 42.1% from 3-point range.

The Bulls have a 5-4 record in non-conference play. Buffalo is the top team in the MAC scoring 18.7 fast break points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cook is scoring 20.7 points per game and averaging 0.7 rebounds for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers for Tulane.

Curtis Jones is averaging 16.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and two steals for the Bulls. Zid Powell is averaging 14.1 points for Buffalo.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article