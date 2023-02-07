Tulane plays Cincinnati after Cook's 25-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cincinnati Bearcats (16-8, 7-4 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (15-7, 8-3 AAC) New Orleans; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tulane -1.5; over/under is 153.5 BOTTOM LINE: Tulane hosts the Cincinnati Bearcats after Jalen Cook scored 25 points in Tulane’s 90-89 overtime win over the Memphis Tigers. The Green Wave are 9-2 on their home court. Tulane is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bearcats have gone 7-4 against AAC opponents. Cincinnati scores 76.5 points while outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cook is averaging 19.1 points, 4.5 assists and 2.2 steals for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 18.7 points and two steals over the last 10 games for Tulane.

Landers Nolley II is averaging 15.8 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Bearcats. Jeremiah Davenport is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 8-2, averaging 84.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 10.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article