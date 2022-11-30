Tulane RB and coach take top AAC awards with Cincinnati LB

IRVING, Texas — Tulane running back Tyjae Spears was chosen as the offensive player of the year in the American Athletic Conference on Wednesday, with Green Wave coach Willie Fritz also taking a top honor.

The American awards were determined by the vote of the league’s 11 coaches, who unanimously chose Fritz as coach of the year after the 18th-ranked Green Wave (10-2) went from a 2-10 record last season to their first 10-win season and first Top-25 ranking since 1998.