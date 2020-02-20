SUPER SENIORS: Tulane’s Christion Thompson, K.J. Lawson and Nic Thomas have collectively scored 50 percent of the team’s points this season, including 54 percent of all Green Wave scoring over the last five games.TERRIFIC TESHAUN: Teshaun Hightower has connected on 31.3 percent of the 99 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 10 over his last three games. He’s also converted 74.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Tulane is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 61 points or fewer. The Green Wave are 5-15 when opponents score more than 61.

COLD SPELL: Tulane has lost its last four road games, scoring 62 points, while allowing 80 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Tulane as a collective unit has made 7.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among AAC teams.

