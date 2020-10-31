On Temple’s (1-3, 1-3) following drive, Willie Langham intercepted Trad Beatty and returned it 14 yards to the Owls’ 30-yard line.
That set up a five-play drive that ended with Pratt connecting to Watts from 5 yards out for a 24-3 advantage with 1:43 left in the third.
Tulane outgained Temple 504-222 yards and had 28 first downs to 11 for the Owls.
Beatty threw for 122 yards for Temple.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.