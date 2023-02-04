Tulane visits Memphis after Davis' 26-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tulane Green Wave (14-7, 7-3 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (17-5, 7-2 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Memphis -7; over/under is 160.5 BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts the Tulane Green Wave after Kendric Davis scored 26 points in Memphis’ 80-68 win over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. The Tigers have gone 10-0 in home games. Memphis is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Green Wave are 7-3 against conference opponents. Tulane is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is shooting 41.2% and averaging 21.5 points for the Tigers. DeAndre Williams is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Jaylen Forbes is averaging 18.8 points and two steals for the Green Wave. Jalen Cook is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tulane.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 84.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Green Wave: 7-3, averaging 83.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

