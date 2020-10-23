Smith was 16-of-24 passing for 233 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Tulsa (2-1, 2-0 American). Sam Crawford Jr. had 82 yards receiving and Keylon Stokes added 66. Linebacker Zaven Collins had six tackles, one forced fumble and a 38-yard interception return for a 35-13 lead.
Tulsa, which has had two games postponed this season, lost to then-No. 11 Oklahoma State 16-7 in its opener and beat ranked Central Florida 34-26.
Noah Johnson passed for 150 yards with one touchdown and one interception for South Florida (1-5, 0-4), which turned it over three times.
