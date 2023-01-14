Tulsa faces Wichita State on 5-game road skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-11, 0-4 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (8-8, 1-3 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wichita State -9.5; over/under is 136.5 BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa will look to break its five-game road skid when the Golden Hurricane take on Wichita State. The Shockers are 5-5 in home games. Wichita State averages 64.9 points and has outscored opponents by 3.0 points per game.

The Golden Hurricane are 0-4 against AAC opponents. Tulsa gives up 75.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.6 points per game.

The Shockers and Golden Hurricane square off Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Craig Porter Jr. is scoring 12.2 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Shockers. Jaykwon Walton is averaging 10.3 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 48.0% over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

Anthony Pritchard is averaging eight points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Golden Hurricane. Sam Griffin is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Tulsa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 4-6, averaging 64.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 2-8, averaging 66.0 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

