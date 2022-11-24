The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Colleges

Tulsa Golden Hurricane to face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on the road

By
November 24, 2022 at 2:43 a.m. EST

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-3) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-2)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa travels to Oklahoma State for a Division 1 Division matchup Friday.

The Cowboys have gone 1-1 at home. Oklahoma State scores 73.2 points and has outscored opponents by 7.8 points per game.

The Golden Hurricane are 0-1 in road games. Tulsa is sixth in the AAC scoring 73.0 points per game and is shooting 42.8%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Woody Newton averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 6.0 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Avery Anderson III is shooting 42.0% and averaging 13.4 points for Oklahoma State.

Sam Griffin is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane. Brandon Betson is averaging 11.4 points and 1.6 rebounds for Tulsa.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

