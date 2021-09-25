Tulsa’s Sam Crawford Jr. had a touchdown catch-and-run of 88 yards and Brin also threw 34 yards to JuanCarlos Santana for a score.
Arkansas State’s James Blackman hit Dahu Green with a 39-yard touchdown pass and the Red Wolves (1-3) added two special teams touchdowns to keep it close. Johnnie Lang scored on a 63-yard punt return and Alan Lamar went 93 yards on a kickoff.
Blackman was 23 of 37 for 321 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.
Arkansas State led 14-7 in the second quarter before Tulsa scored the next 24 points.
