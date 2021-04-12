Nelp also was an assistant at Rice and Mercer, was assistant director of basketball operations at Marquette and spent a season as a graduate assistant coach at Arkansas. The former Angie Gorton was the 1998 Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year for Canadian High School.
Nelp replaces Matilda Mossman, who announced her retirement last month after 10 seasons leading the program.
