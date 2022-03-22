This season, Louisiana Tech finished with a 24-10 record and a 12-6 league mark. Last season, Konkol was Conference USA Coach of the Year and led the team to a third-place finish in the NIT.
Konkol replaces Frank Haith, who resigned after eight seasons leading the Golden Hurricane. Haith was 139-108 at Tulsa, but his squad finished this season with an 11-20 record.
