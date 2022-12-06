Tulsa hires Ohio State coordinator Wilson as head coach

TULSA, Okla. — Kevin Wilson will seek to bring Tulsa some of the prolific passing and scoring he’s overseen during six seasons as the offensive coordinator at Ohio State.
Wilson is a 37-year coaching veteran who spent six years as Indiana’s head coach, going 26-47 from 2011-16.
He then joined Urban Meyer’s staff at Ohio State and stayed on under Meyer’s successor, Ryan Day. During that time, Ohio State has become a quarterback factory, producing back-to-back first-round draft picks at the position: the late Dwayne Haskins and Justin Fields. Current Buckeyes QB C.J. Stroud is also projected as a first-round pick.
At Tulsa, Wilson replaces Philip Montgomery, who was fired after going 43-53 in eight seasons with the American Athletic Conference program, including 5-7 in 2022.
“Coach Wilson is a proven winner and great fit for TU as he has a history of building programs where student-athletes succeed both in the classroom and on the gridiron,” university President Brad Carson said.
Wilson has also been an assistant at Oklahoma, Northwestern, Miami (Ohio), North Carolina A&T and Winston Salem. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at North Carolina.
Wilson has coached in four national championship games, three at Oklahoma and one at Ohio State. The Buckeyes went 67-8 during his six years as their offensive coordinator and tight ends coach.
Ohio State (11-1) is preparing to face No. 1 Georgia in a College Football Playoff semifinal on Dec. 31.
