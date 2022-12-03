Tulsa hosts Abmas and Oral Roberts

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (4-3) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-4) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tulsa -2.5; over/under is 155.5 BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts visits the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Max Abmas scored 20 points in Oral Roberts’ 81-70 victory over the Rogers State Hillcats.

The Golden Hurricane are 1-0 on their home court. Tulsa is ninth in the AAC with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Bryant Selebangue averaging 3.2.

The Golden Eagles are 1-3 on the road. Oral Roberts is 5-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Griffin is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane. Brandon Betson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Tulsa.

Abmas is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Connor Vanover is averaging 13.3 points for Oral Roberts.

