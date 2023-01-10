Tulsa hosts Battle and Temple

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Temple Owls (9-8, 3-1 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-10, 0-3 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tulsa -3.5; over/under is 142.5 BOTTOM LINE: Temple faces the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Khalif Battle scored 21 points in Temple’s 87-76 loss to the Tulane Green Wave. The Golden Hurricane are 3-3 in home games.

The Owls are 3-1 against AAC opponents.

The Golden Hurricane and Owls face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 2-8, averaging 64.8 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 68.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

