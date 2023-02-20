Tulsa hosts East Carolina following Felton's 27-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

East Carolina Pirates (13-13, 4-9 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-21, 1-14 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina takes on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after RJ Felton scored 27 points in East Carolina’s 86-70 loss to the SMU Mustangs. The Golden Hurricane have gone 4-8 at home. Tulsa is 2-17 against opponents over .500.

The Pirates have gone 4-9 against AAC opponents. East Carolina ranks second in the AAC with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Johnson averaging 2.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Griffin is averaging 15.2 points for the Golden Hurricane. Bryant Selebangue is averaging 12.9 points and 9.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Tulsa.

Jaden Walker is averaging 5.9 points for the Pirates. Felton is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 1-9, averaging 63.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 3.8 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points per game.

Pirates: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article