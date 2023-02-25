Tulsa hosts Horton and UCF

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UCF Knights (15-12, 6-9 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-22, 1-15 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UCF visits the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Ithiel Horton scored 28 points in UCF’s 82-75 loss to the South Florida Bulls. The Golden Hurricane have gone 4-9 in home games. Tulsa is 1-4 in one-possession games.

The Knights are 6-9 in AAC play. UCF scores 72.3 points while outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Pritchard is averaging 8.9 points and 4.1 assists for the Golden Hurricane. Sam Griffin is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Tulsa.

Taylor Hendricks is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Knights. Horton is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCF.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 1-9, averaging 62.1 points, 28.5 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 3.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points per game.

Knights: 2-8, averaging 72.3 points, 28.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article