Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-15, 1-8 AAC) at Cincinnati Bearcats (14-8, 5-4 AAC)Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cincinnati -15; over/under is 144.5BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati plays the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Landers Nolley II scored 24 points in Cincinnati's 75-69 loss to the Houston Cougars.The Bearcats are 10-3 in home games. Cincinnati is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.The Golden Hurricane have gone 1-8 against AAC opponents. Tulsa is ninth in the AAC with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Bryant Selebangue averaging 3.3.The Bearcats and Golden Hurricane meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.TOP PERFORMERS: David Dejulius is averaging 14.5 points and 4.5 assists for the Bearcats. Nolley is averaging 15.9 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Cincinnati.Anthony Pritchard is averaging 8.8 points and 4.3 assists for the Golden Hurricane. Sam Griffin is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Tulsa.LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.Golden Hurricane: 1-9, averaging 69.0 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.___The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.