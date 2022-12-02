Tulsa hosts Oral Roberts after Abmas' 20-point game

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (4-3) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-4)
The Golden Eagles have gone 1-3 away from home. Oral Roberts ranks second in the Summit with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Kareem Thompson averaging 2.3.
TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Griffin is shooting 40.5% and averaging 16.2 points for the Golden Hurricane. Brandon Betson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Tulsa.
Abmas is shooting 37.9% and averaging 16.0 points for the Golden Eagles. Connor Vanover is averaging 13.3 points for Oral Roberts.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.