Tulsa hosts SMU following Griffin's 25-point showing

SMU Mustangs (6-12, 1-4 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-12, 0-5 AAC)
The Mustangs have gone 1-4 against AAC opponents. SMU is sixth in the AAC with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Samuell Williamson averaging 5.1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Griffin is averaging 15.7 points for the Golden Hurricane. Bryant Selebangue is averaging 12.6 points and 8.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Tulsa.
Williamson is averaging 8.7 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Mustangs. Zach Nutall is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SMU.
LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 2-8, averaging 67.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.
Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.