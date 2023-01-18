Tulsa hosts SMU following Griffin's 25-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SMU Mustangs (6-12, 1-4 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-12, 0-5 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tulsa -3.5; over/under is 146.5 BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa faces the SMU Mustangs after Sam Griffin scored 25 points in Tulsa’s 73-69 loss to the Wichita State Shockers. The Golden Hurricane have gone 3-4 at home. Tulsa is 2-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Mustangs have gone 1-4 against AAC opponents. SMU is sixth in the AAC with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Samuell Williamson averaging 5.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Griffin is averaging 15.7 points for the Golden Hurricane. Bryant Selebangue is averaging 12.6 points and 8.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Tulsa.

Williamson is averaging 8.7 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Mustangs. Zach Nutall is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SMU.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 2-8, averaging 67.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article