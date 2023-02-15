Tulsa hosts Walker and South Florida

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

South Florida Bulls (10-15, 3-9 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-19, 1-12 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tulsa -4.5; over/under is 148.5 BOTTOM LINE: South Florida visits the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Corey Walker Jr. scored 25 points in South Florida’s 84-65 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Golden Hurricane are 4-7 on their home court. Tulsa is 2-16 against opponents over .500.

The Bulls are 3-9 against AAC opponents. South Florida is 5-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The Golden Hurricane and Bulls match up Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Griffin is averaging 15.2 points for the Golden Hurricane. Bryant Selebangue is averaging 12.6 points and 9.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Tulsa.

Tyler Harris is averaging 17 points and 3.4 assists for the Bulls. Russel Tchewa is averaging 11.7 points and 8.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for South Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 1-9, averaging 65.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 3.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 75.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

