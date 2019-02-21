Tulsa (16-11, 6-8) vs. Temple (19-7, 9-4)

Liacouras Center, Philadelphia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple seeks revenge on Tulsa after dropping the first matchup in Tulsa. The teams last met on Feb. 9, when the Golden Hurricane shot 55.4 percent from the field while limiting Temple’s shooters to just 30.6 percent on the way to the 76-58 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Tulsa’s DaQuan Jeffries, Sterling Taplin and Curran Scott have combined to account for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 44 percent of all Golden Hurricane points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Shizz Alston Jr. has made or assisted on 55 percent of all Temple field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Owls have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Golden Hurricane. Temple has an assist on 46 of 73 field goals (63 percent) over its previous three outings while Tulsa has assists on 39 of 74 field goals (52.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Temple offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.8 percent of its possessions, which is the 19th-lowest rate in the country. The Tulsa defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.9 percent of all possessions (ranked 258th among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

