Tulsa is playing its 23rd bowl game and is 10-12 all-time in the postseason. ... Old Dominion is playing in its second bowl game in its ninth FBS season after beating Eastern Michigan 24-20 in the 2016 Bahamas Bowl. ... Tulsa’s Brooks is 30 yards shy of surpassing Tarrion Adams for second on the school’s career rushing list. ... Hayden Wolff as started the last six games at quarterback for Old Dominion, leading them to a 5-1 mark. He threw for 1,613 yards, seven TDs and six interceptions. ... Tulsa was the first school to play in five consecutive New Year’s Day games from 1942-46. ... Old Dominion tailback Blake Watson ran for 1,035 yards this season, the second ever in school history to crack 1,000 yards in a season after Ray Lawry did it in 2015 and 2016. ... A member of the Higuera family has been Tulsa’s long snapper for nine of the past 10 seasons. Rey Higuera handled the job from 2012-15 before younger brother Adam took over in 2017. Adam Higuera will play in his final college game in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. ... Old Dominion is tied for first with Cincinnati and Houston with six blocked kicks this season. The Monarchs’ four blocked punts are also tied for the top in the FBS this fall with four others, including Coastal Carolina on whose field they’ll play Monday.