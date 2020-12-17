LONG-RANGE THREAT: Northwestern State’s Jairus Roberson has attempted 50 3-pointers and connected on 34 percent of them, and is 11 for 28 over the past three games.
STREAK STATS: Northwestern State has lost its last three road games, scoring 67.7 points, while allowing 88.7 per game.
DID YOU KNOW: Northwestern State has committed a turnover on just 17.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest percentage among all Southland teams. The Demons have turned the ball over only 13.7 times per game this season.
