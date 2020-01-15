The game was tied at 30 at halftime and again at 34 with 17 minutes, 31 seconds remaining in the second half before Tulsa went up 48-40 with 9:07 left. The Golden Hurricane scored 11 of the next 13 points to lead 59-42 with 4:21 remaining. East Carolina was held to 19 points in the second half while shooting 22%, including 0 for 15 from 3-point distance.