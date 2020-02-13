SQUAD LEADERS: The Golden Hurricane have been led by Brandon Rachal and Martins Igbanu. Rachal has averaged 12.7 points and six rebounds while Igbanu has recorded 13 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. The Bulls have been led by Laquincy Rideau and David Collins, who are averaging 12.8 and 13.4 points, respectively.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Golden Hurricane have allowed only 60 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 68.2 per game they allowed in non-conference play.BRILLIANT BRANDON: Rachal has connected on 25 percent of the 48 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 79.8 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Golden Hurricane have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bulls. South Florida has an assist on 24 of 59 field goals (40.7 percent) over its previous three outings while Tulsa has assists on 36 of 67 field goals (53.7 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: South Florida has held opposing teams to 61.7 points per game, the lowest figure among all AAC teams.

