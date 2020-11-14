Tune ran for scores of 26 and 13 yards between scoring passes of 28 yards to Bryson Smith and 33 yards to Keith Corbin to give the Cougars a four-touchdown lead after halftime. Houston scored a pair of touchdowns in each quarter and totaled 505 yards of overall offense.
It was Houston’s largest scoring contest in a victory since posting a 57-36 win over the Bulls on Oct. 27, 2018.
Jordan McCloud led South Florida (1-7, 0-6) with 180 yards passing and a touchdown pass while Brian Battie ran for 86 yards on 13 carries.
__
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.