Tune throws for 5 TDs, Houston beats Navy 38-20

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Clayton Tune threw for five touchdowns , with two scores apiece from Nathaniel Dell and Sam Brown, to help Houston beat Navy 38-20 on Saturday.

Tune passed for three touchdowns in the first half to build a 21-7 lead — Houston’s first halftime lead of the season. Tune connected with Dell twice in the first quarter for a 14-0 lead, and Houston was driving on its third possession before Brandon Campbell fumbled it into the end zone for a Navy touchback.