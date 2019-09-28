Ave Maria, founded by Domino’s Pizza founder Tom Monaghan, came back in the first quarter with a six-play, 73-yard drive capped by Will Tate’s 3-yard toss to Christian Przybysz. The Gyrenes, who draw their nickname from a 19th century slang term for a United States Marine, trailed by just 10 points at intermission, 31-21.

Jacksonville (2-2) ground out 335 rushing yards and attempted just four passes, completing three for 85 yards.

Tate finished 12 of 21 passing for 192 yards and the Gyrenes ran for 123.

