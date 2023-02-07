Turner leads Bowling Green against Kent State after 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bowling Green Falcons (10-13, 4-6 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (18-5, 8-2 MAC) Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kent State -14; over/under is 147.5 BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green visits the Kent State Golden Flashes after Chandler Turner scored 21 points in Bowling Green’s 86-78 loss to the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Golden Flashes are 11-0 in home games. Kent State averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 15- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Falcons are 4-6 against conference opponents. Bowling Green is second in the MAC with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Rashaun Agee averaging 4.7.

The Golden Flashes and Falcons match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sincere Carry is shooting 40.5% and averaging 17.1 points for the Golden Flashes. Malique Jacobs is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Kent State.

Samari Curtis is averaging 12 points and 4.3 assists for the Falcons. Leon Ayers III is averaging 18.2 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 51.1% over the past 10 games for Bowling Green.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 8-2, averaging 74.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Falcons: 4-6, averaging 79.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

