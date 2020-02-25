Loren Cristian Jackson tied his career high with 35 points, including his 1,000th career point, for the Zips (21-7, 11-4), who finished shooting 30% from the field and 5 of 35 from deep (14%). Tyler Cheese added 10 points before fouling out, then got ejected after he bumped into the referee. Channel Banks had six rebounds.
The Falcons evened the season series against the Zips with the win. Akron defeated Bowling Green 74-59 on Feb. 11. Bowling Green takes on Miami (Ohio) on the road on Saturday. Akron matches up against Buffalo on the road on Saturday.
