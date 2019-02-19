BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Sophomore Justin Turner scored 23 points, including a go-ahead layup with .9 seconds left, and Bowling Green beat Akron 73-69 on Tuesday night.

Akron’s Loren Cristian Jackson tied it at 69 with a 3-pointer with 19 seconds to go, but Turner hit his layup and Michael Laster sealed it with two free throws.

Turner scored his 1,000th career point and is the first player in school history to reach the milestone before his junior season.

Dylan Frye scored 16 points and Laster and Daeqwon Plowden added 10 apiece for Bowling Green (19-7, 11-2 Mid-American Conference).

Demajeo Wiggins, whose 13 points per game coming into the matchup was second on the Falcons, shot only 20 percent for the game (1 of 5).

Jeremy Roscoe had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Zips (14-12, 6-7). Jackson added 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Jimond Ivey had 12 points and six rebounds.

Daniel Utomi, whose 14 points per game heading into the matchup led the Zips, scored seven points (3 of 14).

Bowling Green takes on Ohio on the road on Friday. Akron takes on Miami (Ohio) at home on Saturday.

