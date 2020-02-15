Jarron Coleman scored 12 points in a 19-2 run that included eight Bowling Green turnovers and brought Cardinals within 72-69 with 30 seconds remaining. But Turner made five free throws from there to offset a basket by Tahjai Teague.

Teague had 21 points, eight rebounds and four blocks for the Cardinals (14-11, 7-5). Coleman added 17 points and nine rebounds. Ishmael El-Amin had 16 points.

The Falcons improve to 2-0 against the Cardinals for the season. Bowling Green defeated Ball St. 67-61 on Jan. 28. Bowling Green plays Ohio at home next Saturday. Ball St. faces Buffalo on the road on Tuesday.

