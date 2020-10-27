“We send our best wishes to the entire El Paso community as the face the challenge of dealing with the latest outbreak,” North Texas President Neal Smatresk said in a statement.

The four schools said they are working with C-USA to reschedule the games.

The number of games involving FBS teams postponed or canceled since Aug. 26 is up to 36.

For Marshall (5-0), this is the third time this season it has had a game postponed because of an opponent’s struggles with COVID-19. The Thundering Herd did not play a nonconference game against East Carolina and a conference game against Rice in September.

The is the second game FIU (0-3) has had to postpone.

A total of seven Conference USA league games have been postponed.

This is the second time in three weeks UTEP has had to call off a home game. The first postponement was because of COVID-19 issues with Southern Mississippi. In between, the Miners played and lost at Charlotte.

