The second team includes Arkansas’ Isaiah Joe, Auburn’s Austin Wiley, Kentucky’s Tyrese Maxey and EJ Montgomery, LSU’s Javonte Smart, Ole Miss’ Devontae Shuler, Missouri’s Jeremiah Tilmon Jr., Tennessee’s Jordan Bowden and Lamonte’ Turner, Texas A&M’s Savion Flagg and Vanderbilt’s Aaron Nesmith.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD