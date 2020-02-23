O’Boyle scored a season-high 21 points with five 3-pointers for the Leopards (17-10, 9-7). Neal Quinn added 17 points. Myles Cherry had 10 rebounds.
The Greyhounds evened the season series against the Leopards with the win. Lafayette defeated Loyola 65-62 on Jan. 11.
Loyola plays Navy on the road on Wednesday. Lafayette faces American on the road on Wednesday.
