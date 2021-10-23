Illinois State’s Aidan Bresnahan kicked a career-long 47-yard field goal for the game’s first points and added a 42-yarder as the half ended for a 13-7 edge. Earlier in the second quarter, Cole Mueller scored on a 69-yard run up middle for the Redbirds.
Wilhoit’s pick-6 made it 20-7 early in the third quarter.
Travis Theis’ 5-yard run cut the lead to 20-14 with 11 1/2 minutes to play and the Coyotes began their final possession with 1:42 left only to see it cut short on Jackson’s pick on the first play.
The loss snapped a four-game win streak for South Dakota (5-3, 3-2).
__
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25