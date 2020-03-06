Nisre Zouzoua made a pair of foul shots with 9:58 left to give Nevada a 56-46 lead. The Cowboys then went on a 16-5 run and took the lead for good when Hunter Thompson buried a 3-pointer with 4:39 left to make it 62-61.
Marble followed with a layup, a jump shot, a pair of free throws and another layup for a 70-66 advantage with 69 seconds to go. Trevon Taylor made four free throws for Wyoming sandwiched between a Lindsey Drew layup for the Wolfpack (19-12) and the lead was 74-71. Playing for the tie, Kane Milling’s 3-pointer wasn’t close as the horn sounded.
Thompson scored 17 for Wyoming, Jake Hendricks scored 12 and Hunter Maldonado collected 12 rebounds.
Drew led Nevada with 19 points, Jalen Harris scored 17, Jazz Johnson 15 and Zouzoua 11.
