McCreary is a sophomore from Marietta, Georgia, who started one of his 17 games this season. He averaged 5.1 points and 2.5 rebounds, and led the team with 18 blocked shots.
South Carolina also could lose its second-leading scorer in junior Keyshawn Bryant, who announced last weekend that he planned to enter his name in the NBA draft. He said he would not hire an agent so he would be eligible to return to school.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.