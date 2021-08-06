Pledger, a junior transfer from Oklahoma, has the most playing experience. He’s a speedy back who tallied 451 yards and five touchdowns on 95 carries for the Sooners last season. Curry, an LSU transfer, and Thomas are both prototypical power backs with physical attributes mirroring those of past Utes stars like Zack Moss and Devontae Booker. Bernard has good hands and is a threat as both a runner and pass-catcher.