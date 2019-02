With 1:39 left and the score tied against No. 3 Duke on Tuesday night, Virginia Tech men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams pointed at Ty Outlaw, who had been sitting on the bench for nearly five minutes with four fouls.

The swingman popped up and joined the huddle during the timeout, listening intently while Williams drew up an inbound play that, ideally, would lead to an open look for him.

As the decibel level rose inside raucous Cassell Coliseum, Outlaw received a pass from Wabissa Bede, made sure his feet were set outside the three-point arc and released the shot.

Swish.

“I knew exactly what was going to happen,” he said.

That field goal with 1:28 left put the No. 20 Hokies ahead to stay in a 77-72 win that was as meaningful as it was euphoric.



Ty Outlaw’s late three-pointer gave Virginia Tech the lead for good. (Lauren Rakes/Getty Images)

Virginia Tech (22-6, 11-5 ACC) moved into sole possession of fourth place in the conference with two games to play — a half-game in front of Florida State, the Hokies’ next opponent next Tuesday.

The top four finishers gain double byes in the ACC tournament, a luxury all the more significant for the Hokies given their depleted roster.

Against the Blue Devils (24-4, 12-3), Virginia Tech had only eight players in uniform. Among those absent was point guard Justin Robinson, the program’s career leader in assists who has been out for the past eight games with a foot ailment.

“The hard way’s the right way,” Williams said. “The right way’s the hard way. When you grow up in the country, there’s not a paved road. There’s dirt, and you figure it out, so what I’ve tried to make sure of throughout all of this is to not overly give attention to [Robinson].”

Similarly, the Blue Devils were without freshman phenom Zion Williamson. The presumptive top pick in the 2019 NBA draft missed his second straight game and is day-to-day with a sore knee suffered when his shoe came apart last week in a home loss to rival North Carolina.

Outlaw’s shot from the left corner eventually handed the Blue Devils their second loss since Williamson’s injury — and the third straight for Duke at Cassell when it has been ranked in the top five.

“I think it’s a wide-open layup,” Hokies guard Ahmed Hill said of Outlaw’s decisive three-pointer. “Ty’s shot was tremendous. Me and him talk to each other all the time about when we shoot, what we’re looking at. We kind of just tell each other throughout the game, ‘This is what you need to do.’ He took the advice, came in and made some huge, huge shots — and we needed it.”

The winning basket came with Outlaw wide open because of a defensive gaffe by Alex O’Connell, who moved into Duke’s starting lineup while Williamson is on the mend. O’Connell left Outlaw in an attempt to double-team Bede, who was driving into the lane. Bede spotted Outlaw by himself and delivered a pass that allowed plenty of time for the Hokies’ top three-point shooter to gather himself.

Outlaw came in shooting 46.2 percent from three, by far the best percentage on the team among players with at least 90 attempts. He also was 33rd nationally in three-point shooting percentage.

“I don’t hear anything,” Outlaw, who finished with 11 points, said of the announced attendance of 9,275. “Maybe a humming noise, but you’ve got to tune out the crowd. I’m just focusing on as soon as my defender steps the wrong way, my point guard’s going to get it to my hands. That’s all I’m thinking about.”

Kerry Blackshear Jr. led the Hokies with 23 points and 10 rebounds, both game highs. He made 7 of 11 field goal attempts and 9 of 11 from the line, where Virginia Tech made 10 more trips than Duke (29 to 19). His final two foul shots with 11 seconds to play ended the scoring and ensured the Hokies had scored a victory not only important in the conference race but also in terms of NCAA tournament seeding.

RJ Barrett, despite an illness, scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half for Duke, which dropped into third in the ACC behind No. 5 North Carolina and No. 2 Virginia.

“Obviously Outlaw hit the biggest shot,” Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “RJ was sick the whole first half. . . . That’s just the way it is. There’s just some human things here from being on the road, playing so hard. For him to play that way in the second half was remarkable.”