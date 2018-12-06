Iowa State forward Michael Jacobson (12) is fouled by Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press)

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Tyler Cook had 26 points and 11 rebounds, Isaiah Moss added 20 points and No. 18 Iowa cruised past Iowa State 98-84 on Thursday night.

Nicholas Baer had 11 of his 14 points in the second half for the Hawkeyes (7-2). They shot 57.4 percent from the floor and outrebounded the Cyclones 44-24.

Iowa took control with a 16-2 run late in the first half, and the Hawkeyes pushed their lead to 63-47 on Baer’s 3-pointer early in the second half.

Freshman Talen Horton-Tucker had 21 points for the Cyclones (7-2).

PURDUE 62, NO. 23 MARYLAND 60

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Carsen Edwards scored 20 points and Aaron Wheeler had a season-high 15 to help Purdue beat Maryland.

The Boilermakers (6-3, 1-1 Big Ten) snapped a two-game losing streak and avoided going 0-2 in conference play for the first time since 2013-14.

Anthony Cowan Jr. had 18 points and six assists for the Terrapins (7-2, 1-1).

