Tynes and Maine host Fordham

Maine Black Bears (4-2) at Fordham Rams (6-1) New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Maine visits the Fordham Rams after Kellen Tynes scored 24 points in Maine’s 70-63 loss to the Brown Bears. The Rams have gone 6-0 in home games. Fordham ranks fourth in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 63.9 points while holding opponents to 39.1% shooting.

The Black Bears are 2-2 on the road. Maine ranks second in the America East allowing 64.3 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Quisenberry is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Rams. Kyle Rose is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers for Fordham.

Gedi Juozapaitis is shooting 52.9% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Bears, while averaging 14.8 points. Tynes is averaging 17.8 points, four assists and 3.5 steals for Maine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

