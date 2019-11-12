Norfolk State kept the game at arm’s length and trailed by five with just over 10 minutes to play, but a 13-5 run by the Rebels over the next six minutes put the game out of reach. Sophomore K.J. Buffen had a career-high 23 points of his own and grabbed eight rebounds. Seven of his points came in the second half on 7-9 shooting. Buffen has had a strong start to this sophomore campaign and is flashing an improved offensive skillset.

AD

AD

The Rebels held the Spartans to just six points over the last seven minutes of game action. Norfolk State’s backcourt tandem of Joe Bryant and Jermaine Bishop led the Spartans in scoring with 11 points apiece.

Tyree gets going offensively:

Tyree rectified a six-point performance on 2-of-9 shooting in the Rebels’ season-opening win over Arkansas State. Head coach Kermit Davis though Tyree settled for a lot of jump shots in that game and Tyree did a much better job attacking the rim against the Spartans. He was 8-of-18 from the field and 2-of-8 from three-point range.

The Spartans suffered their first setback of the season and fell to 2-1

Big Picture

AD

Ole Miss moved to 2-0 on the season and closes out a season-opening four-game homestand with Western Michigan Friday and Seattle Tuesday. The scoring the Rebels are getting from their backcourt between Shuler and Tyree, along with the emergence of Buffen as an offensive threat in the high post, bodes well for the Rebels as they await the return of sophomore forward Blake Hinson, who has been sidelined with a blood abnormality and is expected to be cleared to practice with contact within the next week.

UP NEXT:

Ole Miss hosts Western Michigan on Friday

Norfolk State returns home to face The Apprentice School on Thursday

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD