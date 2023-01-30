Tyson and No. 24 Clemson host Boston College

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Clemson Tigers (18-4, 10-1 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (10-12, 4-7 ACC) Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Clemson plays the Boston College Eagles after Hunter Tyson scored 27 points in Clemson’s 82-81 win over the Florida State Seminoles. The Eagles have gone 7-4 in home games. Boston College is eighth in the ACC with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by T.J. Bickerstaff averaging 2.2.

The Tigers are 10-1 against conference opponents. Clemson is 4-2 in one-possession games.

The Eagles and Tigers meet Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makai Ashton-Langford is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Eagles. Jaeden Zackery is averaging 10.0 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Boston College.

Tyson is shooting 48.7% and averaging 16.0 points for the Tigers. Chase Hunter is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Clemson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 73.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

